Berend "Bill" Douma Sr.

Berend "Bill" Douma Sr. Obituary
WANTAGE - Berend "Bill" Douma Sr., age 71, of Wantage, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family
Born in Friesland, Holland, to the late Kenneth and Susan (Aukema) Douma, Bill came to the United States via Ellis Island when he was 14. Since that time, he had lived in Wantage his entire life. A proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Bill was the lone survivor of his platoon; earning himself a Purple Heart. He was known for his excavating business, Backhoe Bill's Excavation.
Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Bob and Hank Douma; sister, Edith Peereboom; and grandson, Aiden J. Douma, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley (Jacobs) Douma; sons, Berend Jr. and his wife, Suzette Douma, of Vernon, and Michael and his wife, Nicole Douma, of Wantage; daughter, Kara Douma, also of Wantage; seven grandsons, Joshua, Tyler, Berend lll, Matthew, Nicholas, Theodore and Zackery; his only granddaughter, Lillian; sisters, Janet Heida, Rose Hoekstra and Wilma Van Teijen; and a brother, Harry Douma.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Franklin American Legion, 1 Legion Place, Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
