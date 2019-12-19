The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Parish
294 Sparta Avenue
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Berenice Jane Baran

Berenice Jane Baran Obituary
SPARTA - Berenice Jane Baran, of Sparta, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home with her son at her side. She was born in Charleroi, Pa.
The eldest child of Joseph and Evelyn Fero, she is predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Baran, and her daughter, Deborah A. Baran; her sisters, Beverly and Germaine; and a brother, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Baran; her grandson, Jonathan R. Walk, of Connecticut; as well as two sisters, Clara Crisi, of Monessen, Pa., and Linda Fero, of Whitehall, Pa.; and a brother, John (Jack) Fero, of Cape Coral, Fla. She had six nieces and nephews and three great-nephews.
During her early years, she work at many different jobs. As part of the World War II war effort, she worked in a metallurgy lab at a steel mill. She also worked in retail and as a butcher. While working as a butcher, she met her future husband, Robert, and married in 1946.
When her children were young she was a member of the Mothers Guild of Rev. George A. Brown Memorial School and volunteered at Manna House, Youth Employment Service and the Church Mouse Thrift store. Later, she worked as a secretary in the title insurance field and was a member of The Sussex County Legal Secretaries.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Our Lady of the Lake Parish at 294 Sparta Avenue, Sparta. Friends are asked to join the family for the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made on her behalf to The or to The Sparta Ambulance Squad.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
