ROXBURY -- Bernadette Podlaski Albinson, age 52, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Saint Clare's Hospital in Dover. Born in Belleville to the late Michael and Kathleen (Goral) Podlaski, Bernadette grew up in Kearny and lived in Sussex County before recently moving to Roxbury. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with her early childhood education degree. Bernadette then went on to pursue a nursing career and received her LPN from Dover Business College and continued her education at Excelsior College, where she received her BSN. Bernadette is survived by her son, Alexander Robert Albinson, of Wantage; her daughters, Emily Ashley Albinson and her fiancé, Daniel Marinelli, of Wantage, Shannon Nicole Churchman, of Wantage, and Kaitlyn Beth Haight and her husband Brian, of Vernon; her brother, Michael Podlaski and his son, Joel, of Kearny; her three grandchildren, Aaron, Amelia and Christina; her boyfriend, Danny Laufer, of Roxbury; and her former husbands, James Churchman, of Wantage, and Keith Albinson, of Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday, directly after the visitation at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to the family to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 20, 2019