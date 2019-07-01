HAMPTON - Bernard "Bernie" A. Keil, 78, of the Crandon Lake section of Hampton Township, died suddenly Friday, June 28, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Bernie was born in East Orange to the late Arthur and Phillippine (Lakas) Keil. After high school he served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Bernie was employed as a supervisor for N.J. Bell/Verizon for 30 years prior to his retirement.

Bernie loved gardening and was a Certified Master Gardener through Rutgers. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his golf buddies. Bernie was also a hiker, an incredible cook, and a gifted craftsman who could build anything from houses to cabinets. He enjoyed traveling, especially the trips to Florida with his wife, where they would spend three months each year. Bernie was a family man above anything else; he always took the time to be there for everyone, but most importantly his grandchildren. He was their biggest and loudest fan at every sporting event.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife, Judi (Herold) Keil; his daughter, Liza Keil; his sons, Brian Keil, David Mayhood and wife, Allison, Keith Mayhood and Todd Mayhood and wife, Michelle; seven beautiful grandchildren, Justin, Carly, Julia, Maddie, William, James and Alyssa Mayhood; and his brother, Bob Keil.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, with a 7 p.m. funeral service, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville.

Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037 or JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 1, 2019