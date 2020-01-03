|
|
OAK RIDGE - Bertha E. Tasker, 88 years old, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1931, in Hurdtown, to the late Emma (Talmadge) and Raymond Beardslee.
Bertha was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herbert, in 2008, and 11 of her dear siblings. She is survived by her devoted children, James Tasker, and his wife, Nancy, David Tasker and his wife, Diane, and John Tasker, all of Oak Ridge; her cherished grandchildren, Shannon Salerno and her husband, Jason, Heather Tasker and her husband, Joseph Stracquatanio, Amy Shaver and her husband, Josh, and Sean Tasker; her adored great-grandchildren, Kristy Salerno, Bryce, Tessa, and Ashton Shaver; her loving sister, Dorothy Gibbs and her husband, Harold, of California; as well as many nieces and nephews.
For over 30 years Bertha was a supervisor at Cessna in Boonton. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo and playing the slot machines in Monticello. Bertha will best be remembered for being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and to many others for her delicious mac and cheese and potato salad.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. A prayer service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Bertha will be interred beside her husband in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Oak Ridge.
Memorial donations may be made to Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Milton, NJ 07438. Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos and for driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 3, 2020