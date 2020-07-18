Bertha E. Van Acker
Hamburg - Bertha E. Van Acker, age 77, of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton to the late Howard and Mary (Bloom) Drake, Bertha had been a lifelong Sussex County resident. She worked for the Hardyston Twp. Board of Education as a cafeteria worker for almost thirty years.
Bertha was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed word search puzzles, and loved animals; especially her dogs.
Predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph Van Acker; and sisters Dorothy Stengel and Frances McCave. Bertha is survived by her daughters, Gladys and husband Rory Mayers of Vernon, Jody Van Etten and fiancé Kevin Schmitz of Hardyston, and Roxanne and husband Anthony Regeling of Vernon; son, Jeffrey and wife Cindy Van Acker of Hardyston; sisters, Jennie Snover and Loretta Young; brothers Howard, Fred, Ed, and Doug Drake; grandchildren Rory, Joseph, and Ashley Mayers, Nina Regeling, and Kevin Schmitz; great-granddaughter Riley Mayers; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Bertha will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020; 3-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 21st at 10AM, also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com