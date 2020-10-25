Bertha Elizabeth (Gass) Fiore
Wantage - Bertha Elizabeth (Gass) Fiore, daughter of William Edward Gass, Sr. and Mary Emma (Kay) Gass, has begun her latest journey to heaven on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 17 hours before her 100th birthday.
Born in Haledon to the late William Edwards and Mary Emma (Kay) Gass, her first fond memories were living on Jefferson Street in Paterson before the family of eight (her mother, father, three brothers and two sisters) moved to their brand-new house in Totowa. Soon after, another brother was born.
After graduating from Paterson Central High School, Bertha entered Barnert Memorial Hospital's School of Nursing, graduating as a registered nurse and working at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Morris Plains and for the Visiting Nurses Association in Washington, D.C. In August 1944, she entered the US Navy Nurse Corps as an ensign, stationed at the National Navy Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. During her time there, she was a private duty nurse to former Secretary of State Cordell Hull and had an opportunity to play chess with Admiral Russell R. Waesche, Commandant of the US Coast Guard. Upon discharge from the US Navy as a lieutenant (junior grade), she came back to the Paterson area to work with the TB Association of Passaic County.
Bertha married Salvatore Sam Fiore in 1947 in New York City. They moved to Wayne and raised a family of three girls before they all left for Liberia, West Africa, in 1958, to do missionary work for the Protestant Episcopal Church.
Upon return from Liberia, she worked at Barnert Memorial Hospital while pursuing her BSN degree at Seton Hall University. She then became a school nurse at James Fallon and Albert Payson Terhune Elementary Schools in Wayne from 1966 to 1985. During that time, she and Sam bought the farm in Sussex where she retired after her tenure with the Wayne Board of Education.
Bertha was a life member of National Education Association, member of the Hester Schuyler Colfax Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Wayne (she was proud of her ancestors who fought or gave money to get this great nation's independence), and a member of American Legion Post 213 in Sussex. Both she and Sam were founding members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Wayne, with Sam serving as its first Senior Warden.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sam Fiore; her brothers, William Gass, Robert Gass, Herbert Gass, and Donald Gass; and her sisters, Edna Grimes and Beatrice Records.
Bertha is survived by her three daughters, Jean Fiore, Sharon Fiore and her husband Robert Fiore, and Donna Fiore Gronborg and her husband Neal Gronborg; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Steven, and Kenton Fiore, Allison Gronborg Santoro, and and Heather Gronborg Catchpole; three great-grandchildren Emma Fiore and Brian and Samantha Santoro; her sister-in-law, Ann Gass, the wife of the late Herbert Gass; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a memorial donation in Bertha's memory to your local food bank or to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. They would also like to have you e-mail a memory of Bertha to Jeanfiore123@yahoo.com.
"Bertha, good and faithful servant, you have done well in serving God, your country and your family. Go in peace to love and serve the Lord."
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Clove Cemetery. Friends may offer their condolences and memories to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com