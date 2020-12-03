1/
Beth Cowley
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Miller Cowley
Newton NJ - Beth Miller Cowley passed away peacefully at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton N.J. on Sunday August 23, 2020 she was 100 years old. She was born in New York City on 10-11-1919, and was raised in Upper Montclair N.J. She was a Sparta N.J. resident for 73 years.
She and her first husband Eugene F. Castles III, were married and moved to Sparta in the late 1940's. There they raised twins Gene and Julie together until Eugene's untimely death in 1948. Beth married William G. Cowley on July 16, 1960. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and active in the Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Predeceased by her second husband William G. Cowley, her brother's L. Gordon Miller Jr, Robert T. Miller, and her daughter Julie C. Boynton.
She is survived by her son Eugene F. Castles IV, his wife Rachel, and son Stephen of Austin, TX. Nephew Stuart T. Miller of Inverness, FL. and son-in-law Steven L. Boynton of Skillman N.J.
Private cremation services are under the direction of the Alloway Funeral Home, Merchantville N.J. Burial will be private at The Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside her husband William G. Cowley a WWII USN Veteran.
Donations in her memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Newton, N.J. and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice also in Newton N.J. and the Sparta Vol. Fire Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved