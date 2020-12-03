Beth Miller Cowley

Newton NJ - Beth Miller Cowley passed away peacefully at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton N.J. on Sunday August 23, 2020 she was 100 years old. She was born in New York City on 10-11-1919, and was raised in Upper Montclair N.J. She was a Sparta N.J. resident for 73 years.

She and her first husband Eugene F. Castles III, were married and moved to Sparta in the late 1940's. There they raised twins Gene and Julie together until Eugene's untimely death in 1948. Beth married William G. Cowley on July 16, 1960. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and active in the Brownies and Girl Scouts.

Predeceased by her second husband William G. Cowley, her brother's L. Gordon Miller Jr, Robert T. Miller, and her daughter Julie C. Boynton.

She is survived by her son Eugene F. Castles IV, his wife Rachel, and son Stephen of Austin, TX. Nephew Stuart T. Miller of Inverness, FL. and son-in-law Steven L. Boynton of Skillman N.J.

Private cremation services are under the direction of the Alloway Funeral Home, Merchantville N.J. Burial will be private at The Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside her husband William G. Cowley a WWII USN Veteran.

Donations in her memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Newton, N.J. and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice also in Newton N.J. and the Sparta Vol. Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store