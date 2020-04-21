|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Bettina, Betsy, Mom, Grandma, Nanny, Big Grandma entered the world 87 years ago in Wilkes Barre, Pa. She was the sixth child of her beloved Daddy Charles and Helen Shupp. By the early 1950s, she hightailed it to New Jersey and worked for Westinghouse in Bloomfield where she met and fell in love with Joe, married and raised three children.
She found love again and married Ned who spoiled her rotten. Betsy was strong-willed and possessed a wicked sense of humor. She loved her children, grandchildren, sisters and brother, and her cherished dog, Sully. She loved traveling with her partners in crime, Vivian and Trautie, a good Broadway show, High Tea at The Plaza, the Upper Montclair Woman's Club, and Paul Newman.
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Betsy embarked on her final journey to rejoin Ned, her eldest son, Lenny, and her other family members who left before her. She is survived by her sister, Donna L. Padula; son, Rick and wife, Cheryl George; daughter Jo-Ann George Klimowicz; daughter-in-law, Patricia; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Roberta, Jessica, Bettina, Brian, Mads, and Harry and wife, Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Lexi, Ethan, Alex, Preston, Simon, Kendall, Leo and Holly.
A celebration of Betsy's life will be held in the near future.
Because Betsy loved animals so dearly, we hope you will consider donating to either B.A.R.K.S. of Byram, 10 Mansfield Dr., Stanhope, NJ 07874 or to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, 52 County Rd. 661 Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2020