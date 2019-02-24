WANTAGE -- Betty D. Hough, age 88, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her devoted husband and loving family. Born in the Pelletown section of Frankford Township to the late Stanley DeGroat Sr. and Inez (Pyle) DeGroat, Mrs. Hough graduated from Sussex High School in 1948 and had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She had been a 74-year member of the Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, a member of the Red Hat Society, involved in the Girl Scouts, co-chair of the Home Economics Division at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, and an avid seamstress. Mrs. Hough was one of the founding members of the Sussex Woman's Club, which was formed 50 years ago in October 1968. Since Betty never wanted to hold the office of president, she did serve as second vice president, corresponding secretary, federation secretary, telephone chain chairman, membership chairman and treasurer for many years. She was extremely proud of "her" club and its accomplishments and took special interest in the scholarships that the club awarded to High Point Regional High School, Sussex Christian School and Sussex Vocational School. Mrs. Hough was predeceased by her brother, Stanley DeGroat Jr., and her great-granddaughter, Mikalah Rose Price. She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Fred A. Hough; her sons, Allen Hough, of Bouckville, N.Y., and Tom Hough and his wife, Susan, of Sussex; her daughters, Kathy Price and her husband, Lester, of Whitney Point, N.Y., Barbara Bowers, of Ewing, and Karen Hough and her husband, Scott Simpson, of Augusta; her brother, Bob DeGroat, of New Hampshire; her sister, Helen Martin, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. Interment to immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty Hough's memory to Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ 07822, or to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019