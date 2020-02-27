|
SWARTSWOOD - Betty J. Mastrelli, 81, of Swartswood, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Betty was born and raised in Newton to the late Robert and Emma (Decker) Johnson. She was a lifelong Sussex County resident and graduated from Newton High School in 1957. Betty was a kitchen manager for Sunrise House in Lafayette for 29 years.
Betty loved cooking, baking and gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going on vacation, especially to the ocean. Betty had a deep commitment and connection with her family; she loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her pride and joy.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Salvatore "Sonny" Mastrelli Jr.; her children, Salvatore Mastrelli III, Stephen Mastrelli and wife, Patti, Theresa Staples, and David Nystrand; her grandchildren, Salvatore Mastrelli IV, Justin Mastrelli, Rebecca Anderson, Ashley Staples, Joseph Mastrelli and wife, Emily, and Matthew Mastrelli; and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Guy.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with a 6 p.m. service at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 27, 2020