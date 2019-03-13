MILFORD, Pa. - Betty J. Niemeyer, 62, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.

Born in Franklin, Betty lived in Sussex County before moving to Milford, Pa., 27 years ago. She had been employed as a cashier at Walmart in Westfall, Pa.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, and her mother, Pearl E. (Lazier) Green. Betty is survived by her son, Kenneth Niemeyer, of Milford, Pa.; her two daughters, Michele Niemeyer and Jamie Niemeyer, both of Milford, Pa.; her father, Allen E. Green, of Hamburg; her brothers, Allen Green and his wife, Lisa, of Conway, S.C., James Green, of Hopatcong, Douglas Green, of Hamburg, and Linn Green, of Budd Lake; her sisters, Donna Rofrano and her husband, Paul, of Smyrna, Tenn., Karen Gruver and her husband, Edwin, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Tammie Scott and her husband, Richard, of Milford, Pa.; and her two grandchildren, Arabella and Noah.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019