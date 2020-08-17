1/1
Betty J. Raymer
Newton - Betty J. Raymer, 89, of Newton, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Betty was born on December 4, 1930 in Washington, NJ to late the Herbert and Doris (Gorake) Howell. She graduated from Orange Memorial Hospital Nursing School, and resided in Bloomfield for 15 year after she graduated. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a registered nurse at Newton Memorial Hospital for 44 years and she was a school bus driver for many years. Betty loved to travel with her friends and family and enjoyed going to the beach.
Betty is survived by her four children, Betty Murch, James Brown and his wife Frances, William Brown and his significant other Debbie Rendes and Carrie DeVita, her grandchildren; Heather, Jennifer, Chris, Eric, Danielle, Nicole, Michael, Anthony and Michael, 7 great-grandchildren and many other loving friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to The American Nurses Foundation at P.O. Box 504342 Saint Louis, MO 63150-4342 or online at https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/donate/

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
