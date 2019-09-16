|
SUSSEX - Betty Jane Dorst, 72, of Sussex, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Frelinghuysen Township.
Born and raised in Newton, Betty was the daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (England) McKeeby. She worked as a nurse's aide for Andover Intermediate Care Center in Andover formany years, but her main focus was being a homemaker. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always busy around the house and dedicated her time to raising her family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Edward Dorst, Sr.; her sons, James R. Martin, Jr., Walter A. Martin and Jason A. Martin; her stepsons, Edward A. Dorst, Jr. and John F. Dorst; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Interment of cremains was held in Newton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019