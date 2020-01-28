|
|
MONTAGUE - Betty Jane Romyns (Chasmar), 75 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born to Walter and Marie Chasmar in Jersey City, she lived in Sussex, Franklin and Vernon before moving to Montague 32 years ago.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for D & E Service Center in Andover for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. She served on the Montague Board of Health, was the director of the Children's Ski School at Great Gorge and was an active political campaigner. She took great joy in reading and caring for her family.
Betty is predeceased by a brother, Walter Chasmar, and a sister, Marie Leonard, and is the beloved wife for 56 years of Floyd Romyns Sr.; devoted mother of Regina Page and her husband, Roger, of Flanders, and Floyd Romyns Jr., of Montague; loving grandmother of Gregory and James Moormann and Crystal Romyns; cherished great-grandmother of Christopher and Nicholas Moormann; and dear sister of John Chasmar, of Unionville, N.Y., and Nancy MacKay, of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family will receive their friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m.Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 28, 2020