MONTAGUE -- Betty Jane Talmadge (Babcock), 68, passed away March 31, 2019. She was born July 29, 1950, in Sussex, to Clifford and Hazel Mae (Houghtaling) Babcock. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and crafts. Betty was also a cancer survivor. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Thomas George Talmadge, and a sister, Kathy Gunderman. She is survived by her five children, John Aaron Talmadge and his wife, Sandra, of Orland, Calif., Gladys Frances Talmadge, of Johnsonburg, Tammy Lynn Beatty, of Montague, and her husband, Terry, Thomas George Talmadge Jr. and his wife, Lavina, of Franklin, and Christina Marie Talmadge, of North Carolina; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Allen Babcock, Patricia Vines and Linda Dunn, all of California; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . For directions and condolences, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.