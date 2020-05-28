|
LADY LAKE, Fla. - Betty Knight, 81, of Lady Lake, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 21, 2020, following a long illness.
Born in Newton, Betty was a longtime resident of Branchville before moving to Florida. She worked at the Grand Union in Branchville and Sparta before retiring after 30 years of service. Betty enjoyed bowling, camping and bingo. She loved watching her kids play sports and especially loved spending time with her family.
The daughter of the late Chris and Dorothy (Belmas) Blumhagen, Betty was also predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine, and her brother, Bob. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Knight Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tom Cuneo; and her son and partner, Roy Knight Jr., and Sue Driscoll; her grandson, Roy Knight III and his mother, Tammy Knight. Betty is also survived by her sisters, Joan May and Janet Burtis, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 Lagrande Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 28, 2020