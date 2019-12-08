|
HIGHLAND LAKES - Betty L. Schwarz, age 72, of Highland Lakes, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at her home.
Born in Newark to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Jayne, Betty lived in Highland Lakes most of her life. Betty worked as a physical education and health teacher at the Pequannock Valley Middle School and retired from the Lounsberry Hollow Middle School in Vernon 17 years ago.
Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nana who loved spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her parents and sister, Deborah Jayne, Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis Schwarz; daughter, Heather Zinni and her husband, Nicholas, of Montague; grandchildren, Jenna and Joey Zinni; and siblings, Nancy Preston and Dale Jayne.
Services are private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. In lieu of flowers, spend time with your family and take them out to dinner. Time is more precious than anything. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019