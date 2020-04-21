Home

MT. ARLINGTON - Beverly Ann Hansen, 80 of Mt. Arlington, and formerly of Milford, Pa., passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mt. Arlington Senior Living, Mt. Arlington.
She was a retired Home Health Nurses Aid for Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, Pa. Beverly previously resided in Rutherford, where she worked for Bell Atlantic, before retiring to Milford, Pa.
The daughter of the late Richard M. Gilpin Sr. and Hazel E. (Minor) Gilpin she was born March 10, 1940, in Cleveland, OH. Beverly was married to the late George R. Hansen in 1971 in Cleveland Heights, OH.
Survivors include her three children, Dave Hansen, of Bloomingdale, Virginia Lewis, of Stockholm, and Jon Hansen, of Royse City, TX; and brother, Richard M. Gilpin Jr., of Lake Charles, La. She was the loving grandmother to Heather and Amanda Lewis, as well as Rachael and Brian Hansen.
Burial took place at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
