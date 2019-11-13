|
|
HARDWICK - Bill "Scoonie" Schoonover, 82 years of age, of Hardwick, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, in Newton. He was born in Hardwick to Robert and Hilda (Westbrook) Schoonover on Aug. 22, 1937. He worked as a member of the State of New Jersey Road Department in Frelinghuysen Township for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Miller) Schoonover, and a brother, S. Tom Schoonover. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, followed by a funeral service at noon. Interment will be at the "New" Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Jacksonburg Road, Blairstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a charity of personal choice in Bill's memory.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019