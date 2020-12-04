Bonnie B. Brooks
Newton - Bonnie B. Brooks, 72, of Newton, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bonnie was born on October 10, 1948 in Branchville, to the late Russell E. and Helen M. Brink. Prior to her retirement in 2013, Bonnie enjoyed baking cookies and treats for family and friends, crafting and sitting outside feeding the birds and squirrels. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Taya.
Bonnie is survived by her beloved daughters, Shanyn Mason and her husband Robert and Stacye Christiano and her husband Daniel; her granddaughter Taya Christiano; her siblings, Bruce Brink, Rhonda Kays and her husband Harry "Bob", Darryl Stanton and his wife Barbara and Quida Chamberlain; one niece, four nephews and many loving great-nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, burial and funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Wood Funeral Home in Branchville, NJ.
Many thanks to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice House, for all your guidance and care. Condolences may be offered online at www.woodfuneralhome.net
The LORD bless you
and keep you;
the LORD make his face shine on you
and be gracious to you;
the LORD turn his face toward you
and give you peace."'