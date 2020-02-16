Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600

Bonnie Dhu Rutherford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Dhu Rutherford Obituary
NEWTON - Bonnie Dhu Rutherford, 97, of Newton, died Monday, Feb. 10, at home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was born in Minnesota to the late Victor and Sarah Bean. She grew up in Minnesota and Idaho and attended the Minneapolis School of Art where she earned a bachelor's degree.
She was a Sussex County resident for 66 years, living in Newton for seven and a half years and Frankford Township prior. Bonnie was a freelance artist and, along with her husband, illustrated children's books for 35 years.
A lifetime artist, Bonnie was a member of Sussex County Strings, where she played the viola, then was a member of Sussex County Community Orchestra, where she played the French horn.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Rutherford (89), in 2010, and eleven siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Sarah Jaconetty (70) and husband, George; Carrie Rutherford (66); Jenny Lutz (65) and husband, Jeff; and her son, Bill Rutherford III (57) and wife, Stacy; nine grandchildren, Ron Walters, David Rutherford, Tracy Grabowski, Julie Karasik, Erin Karasik, Matthew Karasik, Annie Lutz, William Rutherford IV, and Daniel Rutherford; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -