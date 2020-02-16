|
|
NEWTON - Bonnie Dhu Rutherford, 97, of Newton, died Monday, Feb. 10, at home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was born in Minnesota to the late Victor and Sarah Bean. She grew up in Minnesota and Idaho and attended the Minneapolis School of Art where she earned a bachelor's degree.
She was a Sussex County resident for 66 years, living in Newton for seven and a half years and Frankford Township prior. Bonnie was a freelance artist and, along with her husband, illustrated children's books for 35 years.
A lifetime artist, Bonnie was a member of Sussex County Strings, where she played the viola, then was a member of Sussex County Community Orchestra, where she played the French horn.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Rutherford (89), in 2010, and eleven siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Sarah Jaconetty (70) and husband, George; Carrie Rutherford (66); Jenny Lutz (65) and husband, Jeff; and her son, Bill Rutherford III (57) and wife, Stacy; nine grandchildren, Ron Walters, David Rutherford, Tracy Grabowski, Julie Karasik, Erin Karasik, Matthew Karasik, Annie Lutz, William Rutherford IV, and Daniel Rutherford; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020