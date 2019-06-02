HAMBURG -- Bonnie Lee Reina (Kays), 68 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Newton Medical Center, Newton, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born to Harvey and Dorothy Kays, she had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg. Bonnie worked as an inspector at Morley Shirt Factory in Franklin, and then as a clerk at Rite Aid in Hamburg for many years, retiring in 2014. She was a member and former president of the Hamburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, an avid reader of romance novels and enjoyed bus trips with her husband. Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Harvey Kays (2009), and was the beloved wife for 41 years of Jerry Reina, of Hamburg; dear sister of Pamela Crum and her husband, Bob, of Wantage, Denise Finnerty and her husband, Jim, of Bethlehem, Pa., Valerie Kays and Dale Kays, both of Hamburg; loving daughter of Dorothy Kays, of Hamburg; cherished aunt of Christina, Vanessa, Bobby and Shane; grandaunt of Billy, Brandon, Shane Jr. and Liam; and great friend of Bonnie, Kathy and Linda. "Your wings were ready, our hearts were not. Rest in peace, Bonnie!" Family and friends are invited for a celebration of her life from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Hamburg Firehouse, 16 Wallkill Ave., Hamburg. Private cremation services by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Hamburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 131, Hamburg, NJ 07419, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019