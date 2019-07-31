|
|
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Bonnie Mae Lepore announces her passing after a long illness on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va., surrounded by family and love.
Bonnie was the beloved wife of Daniel Lepore, for 51 cherished years. Together they are the parents of Amy (Torsten) and Dan Jr. (Sarah), and a much loved granddaughter, Olivia. Bonnie will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.
Born in Summit, N.J., in September 1946, Bonnie was a devoted mother and wife, treasuring her family. She was an artist, golfer, decorator, with a wonderful way of making everyone feel special, and inspired to see beauty in the world around us. With a wry sense of humor, and a love of dancing and music, Bonnie shared joy and laughter,
creating a welcoming home.
Bonnie's generous and loving spirit will be deeply missed.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 31, 2019