Brenda Gregory

Cavendish - Brenda Gregory passed away on August 11, 2020 at her home in Cavendish Vermont. She was 88. Born on January 21, 1932 in Newton to the late William and Julia Soskin, Brenda resided in Lafayette before moving to Vermont in 1993.

Brenda graduated from Newton High School, class of 1949, and Douglas College in 1953 with a B.S. in Health and Physical Education.

Brenda was well known throughout Sussex County as the "queen" of swimming lessons, which she taught for over 50 years. She was also very active with the American Red Cross training lifeguards and certifying Water Safety Instructors. These credentials helped her land her teaching position at Kittatinny Regional High School, where she taught Health and Physical Education for 15 years.

Brenda was also active in her communities, serving on the Lafayette Elementary School Board of Education, as well as the Cavendish Elementary School Board. She coached both Lafayette Little League and the swim team at Kittatinny Regional High School. Brenda was an NJSIAA certified girls basketball official and Field Hockey official and trainer. Brenda was inducted into the Sussex County Hall of Fame in 1999. Brenda's devotion to athletics, especially, swimming is her legacy.

Brenda was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2016. She is survived by her three children, Kathleen and her spouse Donna, Maureen and her husband Lou, and Michael and wife Georgeann.

A private graveside service will be held, with a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St, Proctorsville, VT 05153 or the Ludlow Town-Ambulance Services, 19 W Hill Rd, Ludlow, VT 05149.



