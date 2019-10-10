Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Brenda Marie (Criscitelli) Pachella

Brenda Marie (Criscitelli) Pachella Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Brenda Marie (Criscitelli) Pachella, 57, died peacefully at home after a long illness, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born to James and Pauline Criscitelli in Paterson, she had lived in Ogdensburg for many years.
Brenda owned Building Blocks for Tots Day Care in Sussex for several years. She was a dedicated homemaker and took great joy in quilting, baking (especially cakes) and babysitting her grandchildren.
Brenda is the beloved wife of Randy A. Pachella, of Ogdensburg; devoted mother of Randy A. Pachella Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, of Bloomingdale, Michael J. Pachella and his wife, Julie, of Exton, Pa., Robert J. Pachella and his wife, Rebecca, of Hamburg, and Daniel S. Pachella, at home; loving grandmother of Robert and Briana; dear aunt of Natalie Capasso, of New Paltz, N.Y.; and sister of James "Jimmy" Criscitelli, of New York State.
The family will receive their friends for memorial visitation from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Cremation is private.
Memorial gifts to in Brenda's name would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
