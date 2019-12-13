|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Brian D. Keenan, age 76, of the Lake Lenape section of Andover Township, passed away peacefully with his wife, Georgette, by his bedside on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Brian was very active with the Sussex County veterans as a member of American Legion Post 86, the VFW, the VVA and Disabled Veterans of America. He was also a past Sussex County American Legion commander and the membership chairman for Post 86.
The son of the late Thomas Keenan Sr., and Mary (Drury) Keenan, Brian was also predeceased by his three siblings, Thomas Keenan Jr., James B. "Bart" Keenan, and Mary Margaret Shaw, and his mother-in-law, Anna Greaney.
He is survived by his wife, Georgette, their dog, Sophia, and cat, Pearl. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Spinner, of Philadelphia, Pa., his brother, Father Christopher Keenan, OFM, of the Bronx, N.Y., as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a 1 p.m. American Legion service, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Newton Medical Center Foundation, 175 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860 or Disabled Veterans of America (DVA), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 13, 2019