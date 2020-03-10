Home

Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341

Brian Joseph Korzonowski

Brian Joseph Korzonowski Obituary
HARDWICK - Brian Joseph Korzonowski, 45 years of age of Hardwick, passed away March 7, 2020, at his home.
He was self-employed owner of BK Hardwood Flooring. He was born in Dover, on March 18, 1974, to Joseph and Maryellen (Mikolak) Korzonowski. Brian loved everything outdoors, hunting, fishing, rafting and just enjoyed the rural area that he lived in. He always loved a good time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Trent; father, Joseph; sister, Sarah; stepdaughter, Andrea Hladik; brother-in-law, Edwin Schaming; and grandsons, Grayson and Chase. He was predeceased by his mother, Maryellen.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
