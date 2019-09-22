|
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Brian K. Barber, 53, of Mahopac, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Calvary Hospital Hospice, Bronx, N.Y., following a long illness. Born in Passaic, N.J., Brian grew up in Vernon, N.J., and had resided in Mahopac, N.Y., for many years.
A graduate of the Vernon Twp. High School class of 1985, Brian was owner and operator of Barber Mechanical. Mr. Barber was pre-deceased by his father, Robert in 2010, and a brother, Wayne D. in 1980. He is survived by his longtime companion/wife, Giovanna Casino, his sons, Devan and Tyler, and daughter, Briella; and his mother, Elizabeth A. Barber, of Hamburg, N.J. Also surviving are his brothers: Tim and his wife, Ann, of Honesdale, Pa., Robin, of NYC, N.Y., and Troy, of NYC, N.Y., and Shawn, of Hamburg, N.J.; his sisters: Tammie and her husband, Jeffrey Horsfield, of Frankford, N.J., Elizabeth and her husband, Kevin Faria, of Sparta, N.J., and Cynthia and her husband, Michael McKeon, of Peyton, Colo.; as well as his many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St, Newton, N.J. A memorial service for friends and family in Mahopac, N.Y., will also be held at a later date and will be announced shortly.
In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with funeral costs is appreciated and can be sent to Brian Barber Fund, PO Box 335, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences www.iliffruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 22, 2019