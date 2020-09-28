Bridie V. Maloney
Vernon Twp., NJ - Bridie Veronica Maloney(nee Nolan), 64 years old, passed away unexpectedly at St. Anthony's Hospital, Warwick, NY on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born to Vincent and Elaine Nolan in Bronx, NY, she grew up in the Bronx and then lived in River Edge, NJ before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ 31 years ago.
Bridie was a self-employed tax preparer owning her own business, Evergreen Tax Service in Vernon, NJ. Bridie was a strong believer in Christ and attended the St. Francis deSales RC Church in Vernon. She took great joy in her family, especially her grandson who is the light of her life. Bridie was best known as a Free Spirit with a unique personality welcomed by her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Janis Joplin.
Bridie is predeceased by a sister, Patricia Olsen and a brother, Vincent Nolan and is the beloved wife for 44 years of Robert Maloney of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted mother of Robert E. P. Maloney of Vernon Twp., NJ and Bridie J. Sandoval and her husband, Reynaldo of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Reynaldo Emmett Sandoval. Dear sister of Jean Martin of Selbyville, DE and Mary Anne Gawel of Vernon, NJ. Sister in law of Angela Nolan of Hackensack, NJ. God daughter of Maureen "Reenie" Moore of San Diego, CA. God mother of Kerri-anne Patterson of Travelers Rest, SC and Daniel Martin of Selbyville, DE. Sister of choice of Evelyn Ascencio of Milford, PA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon, NJ at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Sussex, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com