Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Bronson DePue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bronson E. DePue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bronson E. DePue Obituary
FRANKLIN - Bronson E. DePue, age 76, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Born in Franklin to the late Kenneth and Pearl (Paddock) DePue, Bronson was a lifelong resident. Bronson entered the New Jersey State Police in 1967 following his service in the United States Air Force. He retired a sergeant in 1984. He was an avid hunter, and he coached the Babe Ruth Little League for many years.
Predeceased by his son, Bronson DePue Jr., and sisters, Joyce Wermann and Nancy Palus, and a brother, Kenneth DePue, Bronson is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Crane) DePue; son, Frederick DePue and his companion, Heather Howard; grandchildren, Frederick DePue Jr., Kristen and Jackie DePue, and Madeline Sullivan; and a great-grandson, Henry Sullivan.
Visitation for Bronson will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept, 9, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bronson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now