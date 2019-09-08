|
|
FRANKLIN - Bronson E. DePue, age 76, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Born in Franklin to the late Kenneth and Pearl (Paddock) DePue, Bronson was a lifelong resident. Bronson entered the New Jersey State Police in 1967 following his service in the United States Air Force. He retired a sergeant in 1984. He was an avid hunter, and he coached the Babe Ruth Little League for many years.
Predeceased by his son, Bronson DePue Jr., and sisters, Joyce Wermann and Nancy Palus, and a brother, Kenneth DePue, Bronson is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Crane) DePue; son, Frederick DePue and his companion, Heather Howard; grandchildren, Frederick DePue Jr., Kristen and Jackie DePue, and Madeline Sullivan; and a great-grandson, Henry Sullivan.
Visitation for Bronson will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept, 9, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019