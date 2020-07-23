Bruce A. Mueller
Newton - Bruce A. Mueller, 69, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Bruce was born in Paterson to the late Harold and Margaret (Philly) Mueller and was raised in the Hackettstown area. Bruce worked as a Licensed Water and Waste Water Operator for Mt. Olive Villages Water and Sewer Company for the past 37 years and served as a board member of the New Jersey Water Association. Bruce was a dedicated husband, father and friend to everyone he met.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Judy Mueller; his son, Brian Mueller; his daughter Kelli Mueller and her husband, Samuel Pavelis; his sister Patricia Mueller Shemonsky and many close family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105