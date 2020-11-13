Bruce Dennis Frech

Sussex - Bruce was born in Sussex Borough at Alexander Linn Hospital on December 18, 1930 and died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on November 11, 2020. A life-long resident of Sussex, Bruce graduated from Sussex High School in 1949 and married his high school sweetheart Betty Jayne Klaus on February 18, 1951. Bruce was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corp and to have been a member of American Legion Post #213 for 67 years. A past Chief of the Sussex Fire Department, Bruce was honored to be a Grand Marshall at the Sussex County Fireman's Parade held in Sussex Borough on October 1st, 2016.

Bruce is survived by his wife, daughter Cindy Howlett, Granddaughter Jackie Bodnar and her husband Mike and his Great Grandson 6-year-old Alex Bodnar. He is predeceased by his son Bruce D. Frech Jr. on July 20, 2011, father Walter Frech, Mother Mildred Dennis Frech, brother Douglas Frech and sister Shirley Haffner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sussex Fire Department.

Cremation has taken place. Private burial will be at the convenience of his family.



