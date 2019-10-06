|
RALEIGH, N.C. - Bruce Edward Cary Sr., 67, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his daughter's home in Raleigh, N.C., after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born April 10, 1952, in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of Frederick E. Cary and Helen D. Westcott. He attended Carson Long Institute in New Bloomfield, Pa., and attended West Milford High School in West Milford, N.J. Mr. Cary spent most of his life in Ogdensburg, N.J., where he raised his children before moving to Virginia Beach, Va. He retired after owning an excavating business in 2016.
He will always be remembered for having the mindset of an entrepreneur and was an extremely hard worker. In his endeavors, he owned a Shell Gas Station in Jefferson Township, N.J., and a Gulf Gas Station in Ogdensburg, N.J. Needing to broaden his horizons, he started his own excavating company called "Bruce E. Cary Excavating." After retiring, Mr. Cary became a self-taught reupholsterer and thoroughly enjoyed sewing in his spare time.
Mr. Cary had the uncanny ability to fix anything. He could fix cars, boats, and heavy machinery. He always kept himself busy by helping friends and family doing home repairs and home improvements. He was a "jack of all trades." When he wasn't tinkering or fixing something, he loved to fish and spend time on the water in his boat.
He is survived by his children, Dianna Valine, Suzanna Cary, and Bruce E. Cary Jr. (Jennifer), and stepchildren, Paula Dupre (Jeffrey) and James Wolstenholme (Heather). He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Ashley, James, Samuel, Paul, Matthew, Madison, and Michael. He was predeceased by his parents.
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Cary, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice in Durham, N.C.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019