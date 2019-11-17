|
|
FRANKLIN - Bruce Gordon Edsall Jr., 74 years old, died unexpectedly at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born to Bruce G. Edsall Sr. and Adele in Franklin, he had been a lifelong resident of Franklin.
Bruce served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then worked as an environmental consultant for DuPont in Pompton Lakes for 36 years, retiring in 2006. Bruce was a member of the Hardyston Twp. Masonic Lodge, served as an elder, trustee and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bruce is predeceased by his parents, Bruce G. Edsall Sr. (1989) and Adele Edsall (1997), and is the dear brother of Larry Edsall, of McAfee, and Elodie Edsall, of Highland Lakes, and cherished uncle of Jamie Edsall, Scott Bruce, Derek Edsall, Sarah Elder, and Jared Bruce. He is also survived by 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019