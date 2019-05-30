Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
(973) 697-6700
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hrinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce M. Hrinko


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce M. Hrinko Obituary
OAK RIDGE - Bruce M. Hrinko, 63 years old, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on Sept. 30, 1955, in Passaic, to the late Evangeline (Obrockta) and the late Mitro Hrinko.
Bruce worked for most of his adult life for Leaseway Corp. in Newark. He will best be remembered for enjoying spending time with his family at the beach, and going fishing, which was one of his favorite things to do with his family and friends.
Bruce will be sadly missed by everyone, especially his dog, Oden. He was a loving father to his children, Nicholas and Stephanie. Bruce also leaves behind his former wife, Annette; his sister, Karen; his brother, Daniel and his wife, Sylvia; his nieces, Dana and Samantha and their children; his aunt, Helen, and many cousins.
Family and friends are invited to join in the memorial visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today with moments of reflection at 6 p.m., at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland
(for GPS use 1 Post Place).
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now