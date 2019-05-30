OAK RIDGE - Bruce M. Hrinko, 63 years old, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on Sept. 30, 1955, in Passaic, to the late Evangeline (Obrockta) and the late Mitro Hrinko.

Bruce worked for most of his adult life for Leaseway Corp. in Newark. He will best be remembered for enjoying spending time with his family at the beach, and going fishing, which was one of his favorite things to do with his family and friends.

Bruce will be sadly missed by everyone, especially his dog, Oden. He was a loving father to his children, Nicholas and Stephanie. Bruce also leaves behind his former wife, Annette; his sister, Karen; his brother, Daniel and his wife, Sylvia; his nieces, Dana and Samantha and their children; his aunt, Helen, and many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to join in the memorial visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today with moments of reflection at 6 p.m., at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland

(for GPS use 1 Post Place).

