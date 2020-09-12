1/1
Calvin M. (Marty) Rome
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin M. (Marty) Rome
Sussex - Calvin M. (Marty) Rome, 69, passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with his wife Pam by his side. He was a survivor of stage 3 esophageal cancer in 2007, the treatment for which led to his leukemia diagnosis in 2019. Indirectly, he was a victim of COVID-19; if not for the pandemic, he would have received a stem cell transplant in April, which likely would have allowed him to remain with us for several more years.
Marty was predeceased by his father, Calvin Rome (Ike) and is survived by his wife Pamela (Clouse) Rome, his stepmother, Florence Rome, his brother, Dwight Rome, and Dwight's mother, Isabelle Rome, all of Wantage, as well as his aunt, Mae Green, of Winchester, VA, his brother- and sister-in-law, Dale and Susan Clouse, of Dallas, PA and his nephew, Drew Clouse, of Pittsburgh.
Born in Sussex, he was a lifelong resident of Sussex County and was the owner/operator of Ike's Car Wash & Gas on Route 23 in Wantage, having first started working for his father when the business opened in 1969. He was a member of the 1969 class of High Point Regional High School and graduated from Husson College in Bangor, ME in 1973.
Marty treasured the time he spent on hunting trips to Canada and out west with his father, and he was a car lover, especially classic and muscle cars. He could identify the make, model, and year of virtually any car from the 1950s to the 1980s just by catching a glimpse of a tail light. He and his wife Pam enjoyed going to Cape May every September to attend the Wildwood Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show, and they considered their trip to the annual Mecum auto auction in Harrisburg to be the highlight of their year.
A memorial service will be held at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's memory may be made to Wantage Township First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Wantage, NJ 07461, or to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. To donate to CINJ, go to http://bit.ly/SupportRUCancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved