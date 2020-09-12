Calvin M. (Marty) Rome
Sussex - Calvin M. (Marty) Rome, 69, passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with his wife Pam by his side. He was a survivor of stage 3 esophageal cancer in 2007, the treatment for which led to his leukemia diagnosis in 2019. Indirectly, he was a victim of COVID-19; if not for the pandemic, he would have received a stem cell transplant in April, which likely would have allowed him to remain with us for several more years.
Marty was predeceased by his father, Calvin Rome (Ike) and is survived by his wife Pamela (Clouse) Rome, his stepmother, Florence Rome, his brother, Dwight Rome, and Dwight's mother, Isabelle Rome, all of Wantage, as well as his aunt, Mae Green, of Winchester, VA, his brother- and sister-in-law, Dale and Susan Clouse, of Dallas, PA and his nephew, Drew Clouse, of Pittsburgh.
Born in Sussex, he was a lifelong resident of Sussex County and was the owner/operator of Ike's Car Wash & Gas on Route 23 in Wantage, having first started working for his father when the business opened in 1969. He was a member of the 1969 class of High Point Regional High School and graduated from Husson College in Bangor, ME in 1973.
Marty treasured the time he spent on hunting trips to Canada and out west with his father, and he was a car lover, especially classic and muscle cars. He could identify the make, model, and year of virtually any car from the 1950s to the 1980s just by catching a glimpse of a tail light. He and his wife Pam enjoyed going to Cape May every September to attend the Wildwood Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show, and they considered their trip to the annual Mecum auto auction in Harrisburg to be the highlight of their year.
A memorial service will be held at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's memory may be made to Wantage Township First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Wantage, NJ 07461, or to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. To donate to CINJ, go to http://bit.ly/SupportRUCancer
.