SPARTA -- Early in the morning on Jan. 27, 2019, we lost our beloved daughter and sister, Cari Frances Bivona. Driving to her favorite river for a morning swim in her second home and beloved country of Costa Rica, her car for some unknown reason slid off a narrow dirt road. We lost her instantly at the young age of 40. God has bigger plans for her, which for now remain a mystery. Cari is survived by her brother, Chris, of Vail, Colo.; mother, Charlene, of Edwards, Colo.; her dad, Dennis and his wife, Robyn, of Sarasota, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and by all her friends who depended on her unique creativity and ability to get things done. She grew up in Lake Mohawk, enjoying the lake in the summer and mountains in the winter. Unique and gifted, Cari attended Blair Academy and graduated from Middlebury College, where she honed her writing skills. She then went on to San Francisco Institute of Architecture, where she studied ecological design, natural building. She received her master's in sustainability at Blekinge Tekniska Högskolat, Sweden. Cari traveled the world; however, her true love was always Costa Rica. For more than 15 years she would travel back and forth, falling in love with the people, the culture and the environment. Cari worked tirelessly to improve the lives and surroundings of all the wonderful people she met. She tried, and truly did make a difference. Seeking a more sustainable and spiritual world, she lived every day that way. Her talents were many: songwriting, poetry, yoga, improving the environment, most importantly simply giving of herself. Just go to her Facebook page, Caristar Lila Frances, to truly understand and get a sense of her warmth. She made a lasting, positive impression on all who were fortunate to have met her. She truly did take the road less traveled, and blessed all those she met along the way. Cari, we miss you every second of every hour of every day, and always will. We love you. You left us way too soon. Cremated in Costa Rica, her remains will be scattered in the mountains of Colorado, the Gulf of Mexico and her home village in Costa Rica. A celebration of life is planned for the future. "Life is a Maze, Love is a Riddle."
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019