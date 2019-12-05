Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Carl A. Cahn Obituary
HAMPTON - Carl A. Cahn, 76, of Hampton, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, Carl was raised in Haskell, N.J. He graduated from Lakeland Regional High School in 1961; then proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Always a Ford man, he worked for various Ford dealerships, the last being Route 23 Automall as a parts manager.
During his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, coin and stamp collecting unless there was a ball game on. Always rooting for the underdog, Carl was an avid New York Mets and Jets fan. Taking that love of sports, he coached his daughter's softball team for several years. Carl was the former vice president of the Clearview Lake Association.
The son of the late Manfred and Catherine (DeSmitt) Cahn, Carl is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Marissa Cahn; his son, Carl W. Cahn; his sister, Marie Cahn; his niece, Shannon Stecz; his granddaughters, Amanda O'Rourke, Ashley Cahn, Alexis Cahn, and Alexandra Cahn; his grandsons Michael Cahn, Jesse Cahn and Carl (CJ) Cahn Jr.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made on Carl's behalf to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
