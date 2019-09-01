|
|
OAK RIDGE -- Carl L. Herron, 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was born on Jan. 6, 1928, in New York City, N.Y., to the late Bertha (Kutsko) and the late Elmer Herron. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. Carl married Viola "Tootsie" List in 1949, and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past February. As newlyweds, they resided in Rockaway, then lived in California for a short time. They later returned to New Jersey and raised their family in Lake Hopatcong. He will be best be remembered for enjoying the full moons, his love of animals and for always making people laugh. Carl also loved airplanes and enjoyed flying them once he obtained his small aircraft pilot's license. Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife, Viola, in March 2019; and his dear brother, Walter Herron, in 1988. He is survived by his loving daughters, Judy Bush and her husband, Dean, of Virginia, Carol Voigtman and her husband, Daniel, of Vernon, and Cindy Coursen and her husband, Randy, of Oak Ridge; his cherished grandchildren, Melissa, Cheryl and Jessica Szeman, of Virginia, Christina Covello and her husband, Nick, of Florida, Lisa Poust and her husband, Robert, of Pennsylvania, and Samantha Coursen, of Oak Ridge; his adored great-grandchildren, Jeff, Cassidy, Joey, Samuel and Max; and his dear sister, Lillian Dachisen, of Frankford. Final disposition will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Carl's name to your favorite animal rescue. Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019