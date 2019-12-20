Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
62 Main Street
Newton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
62 Main Street
Newton, NJ
Carl O. Marquard Obituary
STILLWATER - Carl O. Marquard, 80, of the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Valley View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newton.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Carl lived in Fredon Township before moving to Paulinskill Lake 52 years ago. He received his BA from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. He served in the Army National Guard in Newton for six years.
Carl was a tool and die maker for 25 years, most recently for Laird Technologies in Delaware Water Gap, Pa.
He was a member of Christ Church in Newton, where he sang in the choir, and was a member of Fredon Township Fire Department, where he was a former treasurer. Carl also liked to build all types of models.
The son of the late Oscar and Helene (Fritz) Marquard, Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Cummins Marquard; his daughter, Jessica Caruso and husband, Michael, of Frelinghuysen; his son, Jared C. Marquard and wife, Stephanie, of Hewitt; four grandchildren, Mikayla, Gianna, Joey and J.J.; as well as his brother, Robert P. Marquard, of Charleston, S.C.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main Street, Newton, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
