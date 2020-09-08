Carl T. Gerdes

Sparta - Carl T. Gerdes, 77 of Sparta, NJ passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence just a few weeks shy of his 78th birthday. Carl spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family.

Born in September 1942, Carl grew up in Little Falls, NJ the eldest of seven children of Carl and Ruth (nee Reid) Gerdes. He graduated from William Patterson College in 1964 and in 1974 earned a Master's Degree in Human Development from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

In 1966 Carl bought his home in Lake Mohawk where he lived most of his life. He taught elementary school in Cedar Grove and Sparta Township Public Schools. After 35 years of teaching, he retired in 1999. After his retirement, Carl took cooking classes and became an accomplished chef. Carl also took classes to become a master gardener and volunteered at the Knoll Heights Gardens for many years. He enjoyed traveling and visiting our beautiful National Parks. A visit to Walt Disney World or a Disney cruise was always a family favorite.

Carl was predeceased by his parents and brothers Robert and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Julianne Gerdes (nee Korbelak), son Timothy Gerdes and wife Michelle, daughter Maggie Wendel and husband Aaron, brothers John and David, sisters Barbara Hughes and Rosemary Sweeney. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Mckenna, Clare, Brennon and Ella, as well as five nieces and one nephew.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church 62 Main St, Newton, NJ 07860 on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 AM. The church is observing social distancing rules, masks are required, and attendance is limited to sixty people.

Carl was a member of the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department; Box 121, Sparta, NJ 07871.



