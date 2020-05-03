|
COLUMBUS - Carl W. Hauck Jr., age 79, of Columbus, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Carl was born in Passaic and resided in Clifton before moving to Columbus. A graduate of New York Military Academy and Dean College, he was a championship lacrosse player and later, a youth coach. He proudly served his country from 1961-66 as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked in textile manufacturing and sales his entire business career. A long-time member of St. Philip the Apostle Church community in Clifton, he currently attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Columbus.
Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne; his sons, Carl Hauck, III (and Cecilia Hauck, his wife) and Ryan Hauck (and Rachel Hauck, his wife); his grandchildren, Gabriel Hauck, Alexis Hauck, and Caleb Turner; his brother, Dr. Robert Hauck (and Rose Hauck, his wife); Anna Lubas; and, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and nephews.
Carl had many loves. He dearly loved his wife, Anne, and delighted in his children and grandchildren, who called him Pappy. Dogs were his animal of choice. Champ, Brady, Leo, Osi, and Marlee were family members too. He was passionate about sports, especially the NY Giants and Mets. He enjoyed reading spy novels and war history, watching Westerns, listening to 50s and 60s music (especially Elvis Presley), and American politics. He prided himself on his love for his country.
Above all, he loved his family. He cherished his time with them and celebrated life with his infectious smile and compassionate spirit. He was a man for all seasons.
Out of concern for public safety, and the desire of family and friends to honor him befittingly, the family has chosen to have a memorial Mass and service at a future date. Family and friends will be notified of the details as these become available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020