Carla S. Gardepe Obituary
VERNON -- Carla S. Gardepe, age 62 of Highland Lakes, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Hackensack University Medical Center.

Born in Brooklyn to Alice (Fielding) and the late William Quinn, Carla settled in Highland Lakes more than40 years ago.

Predeceased by her father and nephew Billy Quinn, Carla is survived by her loving husband, Gerald E. Gardepe; children, Allison and husband, Anthony Losardo, of Whippany, Joshua and wife, Shelley Gardepe, of Wantage, Jessica and husband, Matthew Klimash, of Highland Lakes, Katelyn Gardepe and Charles Boyd of North Carolina; mother, Alice, and husband, Ed Gless of South Carolina; brother, William Quinn, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; sisters, Jean and husband, Rick Sessa, of North Carolina, Bette Kottmeyer and Alice Suarez, both of South Carolina; and aunt, Ann Corrigan, of Middletown, N.Y. Also surviving are her seven adoring grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Carla will be held on Monday, June 10, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. The funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019
