Carmine D. Volpone Jr. (Carms) 71 of Wantage died peacefully Tuesday November 10, 2020 in hospice surrounded by his loving daughters. Carmine was born in Newark July 17, 1949. He moved with his family to Sussex County in 1975. His family, daughters and grandchildren were his life. He worked for many years as a corrections officer at the Sussex County Juvenile Detention Center. He loved Karate and sports and attended all of his grandchildren's games. He loved to cook his favorite foods and share family recipes. Carmine is predeceased by his father, Carmine Sr. And his brothers Dante and Anthony. Survived by his mother Anna Volpone, brother Joe Volpone and his wife Denise, and sister Jenie Fry and husband Arthur. His 2 daughters Milissa Volpone-Patti and husband Ciro Patti, and Donna Volpone-French and husband Scott French. His wife Mary Volpone and step children Beth Zylstra and husband John Zylstra, and Ron Luker and wife Penny Luker. 8 grandchildren Kyle, Shirley, Maria, Kodi, Zayne, Kaleb, Gillian, Chase. Carmine lost his battle with cancer but never lost his sense of humor, compassion, and love for his family. He was the Patriarch of the family and believed everyone deserved a second chance. Donations can be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan foundation where he spent his final days.



