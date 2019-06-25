HAMBURG - Carol A. Kienitz, 69, of Hamburg, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born in Hot Springs, S.D., on Oct. 13, 1949. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1967, where she met her husband, the love of her life, Steven D. Kienitz, who passed away from cancer in 2004. Carol was an amazing homemaker and mom to her two devoted and cherished daughters.

Carol and her family endured six corporate moves before settling into Sparta in 1992. Carol was so gracious and kind and touched so many lives. To know her was to love her sweetness and kind nature. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her family and wonderful friends who filled her heart with love. Carol was passionate about giving back to the community making generous donations to The Sharing Network, Pass It Along, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, and various other amazing organizations.

Carol is survived by her two loving daughters, Nicki Poltersdorf and her husband, Todd, and Kristen Turner and her husband, Jeremy; and her loving brother, Terry Thompson and his wife, Lori. Carol had four granddaughters she called Mimi's four angels, Abby (15), Kylie (14), Ashley (12) and Makenzie (12).

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at The First Presbyterian Church, Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate donations to be made to the Sharing Network - njsharingnetwork.org - 691 Central Ave., New Providence NJ 07974.

The family of Carol wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Newton Medical Center ICU nursing staff especially, Veronica, Felix, Whitney and Ivon. The palliative care nurse Roni, the entire nursing team at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Pastor Pat Sileo, Pastor Randy Parks and Father Jude. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 25, 2019