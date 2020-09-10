Carol Ann Crowley
Franklin - Carol Ann Crowley (nee Musser), 74 years old, passed away after a brief illness at Morristown Medical Center on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born to Eugene and Margaret Musser in Passaic, NJ, she grew up in Clifton, NJ and graduated from Saint John Vianney High School in Paterson, NJ. She lived in Nutley, NJ before moving to Franklin, NJ 40 years ago.
Carol received her BA in History from Caldwell College and her Master's in Library Science from Emory University. She worked for the Sussex County Library System in Franklin, NJ for 15 years retiring in 2015. Carol was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin where she also served on the Finance Council and was a member of the Franklin Quilters. She took great joy in quilting and genealogy.
Carol is predeceased by her grandson, Eóghan Demsak and is the beloved wife for 45 years of Dr. Paul Crowley of Franklin, NJ. Devoted mother of Paul Crowley, Jr. of Summit, NJ, Sharon Crowley of Jersey City, NJ, Margaret Demsak and her husband, Nick, of Lake Tamarack in Stockholm, NJ and Patrick Crowley of Lake Tamarack in Stockholm, NJ. Loving grandmother of Máire, Caolán, Áine and Éabha.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ at 11:00 AM. Cremation will be Private. Burial of Cremains to follow at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Eóghan Demsak Fund at the Dawn Center for Independent Living (https://dawncil.org/
). This fund supports Early Intervention Programs and is in memory of Carol's grandson. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com