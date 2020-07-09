Carol Ann Weaver

Stillwater - Carol Ann Weaver, a lifelong Sussex County resident, most recently of Stillwater, died on June 16, 2020 at the age of 76.

Carol was the membership manager at Financial Executives International in Morristown, retiring in 2006 with 28 years of service. Most recently, she worked for Bristol Glenn as a dietary aide.

Carol was a believer in service to others and demonstrated that in the way she lived. Whether it was serving her church at First Presbyterian in Newton, volunteering with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, or just being a friend to those in need – Carol was constantly thinking of others. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, swimming and camping. She was also a great lover of animals throughout her entire life. Many were lucky enough to be able to share their lives with Carol.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Ellevenia (Dunleavy) Pantano, Carol is survived by her cousin, Eugene Pantano (Karen) of Colorado; friends Donald and Irene Bell of Newton; Douglas Pullan, Leslie and Robert Conrad, and Laura Montrose, all of Richmond, Virginia; Scott and Mimi Pullan of Flemington; a host of friends who were as close to her as family, and her beloved dog, Maddy."

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations for the continuing care of Maddy can be made to Dr. T Vet Care, 51 Vail Road, Columbia, NJ 07832 with a memo of "in memory of Carol Weaver for the care of Maddy Matilda Sommer". Alternatively, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ, 07860, designated for support of Bread of Life.



