Carol B. Baruffaldi
Carol B. Baruffaldi, 81, of South Abington Township, formerly of Sparta, New Jersey passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at home. She was the widow of Andrew Baruffaldi who died in 1984.
Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn Hostoski. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Macy's and had previously worked at her family business, Pine Creek.
She enjoyed playing card games and spending time with her family. She was a member of The Church of St. Gregory Parish.
Her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grand daughter was her greatest joy.
Surviving are two sons, Marc and wife Michelle, and Carl and wife Connie; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Wardenski, Gina Baruffaldi, Clare Kull , and Anna Baruffaldi ; a great granddaughter, Francesca Kull; a sister, Jean Cettina and husband Peter; also Peter Clark, a longtime friend. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Millie Burke and Dottie Rinnooi; two brothers, Michael Hostoski and Robert Hostoski.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at The Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery, Sparta, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Solfanelli- Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc. 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton, Pa.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
