|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Carol H. Price, 85, of Andover Township, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Carol lived in Ringwood prior to moving to Andover Township in 1976. She graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island, where she was the first female to receive the Best Athlete Sports Award in 1952.
She continued her education at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y., graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1956, then received her master's degree from Montclair State University. Carol was a teacher at Jefferson Township Middle School for 23 years before her retirement in 1996.
The daughter of the late Charles and Hazel M. (Jost) Arkwright, Carol was also predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Price, on Sept. 12, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Robert C. Price and wife, Nancy, of Hampton Township, and Jonathan T. Price, of Sparta; her grandchildren, Robyn, Robert and Alexander; and her great-grandson, Royce. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Kristen Iosco and Kenneth Iosco.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, N.Y. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019